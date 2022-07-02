iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

IGIB stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

