iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000.

