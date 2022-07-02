IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $509,423,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

