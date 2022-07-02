Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $106.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPSEY. Barclays raised their price target on Ipsen from €88.00 ($93.62) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Ipsen from €112.00 ($119.15) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ipsen from €87.00 ($92.55) to €105.00 ($111.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $24.40 on Monday. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.2269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

