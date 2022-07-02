ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IACC stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,998. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IACC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

