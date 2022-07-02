Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSCC stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

