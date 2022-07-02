Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 6.0% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

