Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

