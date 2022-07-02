Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Trading Down 1.2%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.28. 197,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 350,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.