Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.