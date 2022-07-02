Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 6,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,227. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 200,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,542,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

