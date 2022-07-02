Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,587,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1,241.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period.

Shares of PXI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 40,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,215. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

