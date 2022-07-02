Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.