InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 97.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $7.54 million and $884,563.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00741012 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015972 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

