Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.