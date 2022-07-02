Inspire Investing LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $161.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

