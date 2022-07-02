Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 11,915 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Cintas accounts for 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $376.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

