Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

