Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 302,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $299.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $287.93 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

