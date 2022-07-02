Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.