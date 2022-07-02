Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 22,719 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

