Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

