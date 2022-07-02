Inspire Investing LLC Buys 15,703 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 977.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $301.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.