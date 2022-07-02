Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $2,356,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $9,773,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 653,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,478,000 after acquiring an additional 251,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 412,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

