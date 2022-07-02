Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $158,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Macerich by 2,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,679 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 8,252.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

