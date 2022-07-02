Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 715 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $301.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

