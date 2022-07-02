Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.50. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

