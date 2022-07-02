Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

IJH stock opened at $229.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

