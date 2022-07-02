Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Cal-Maine Foods comprises approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $50.15 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.54 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

