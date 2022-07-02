Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Commerce Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $175.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.51. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.