Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:BGS opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

