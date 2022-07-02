Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

