Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,476,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.12.

Shares of LYB opened at $87.66 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

