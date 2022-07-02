Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

