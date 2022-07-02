Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,733,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
