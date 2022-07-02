Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,733,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.