Inspire Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $484.36 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.36 and its 200-day moving average is $529.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

