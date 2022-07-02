Inspire Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

