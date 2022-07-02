Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nutanix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nutanix by 2,333.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 307,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 294,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NTNX opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $700,371.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

