Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,618 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,891,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,582,000 after acquiring an additional 434,396 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.