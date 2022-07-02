Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Andersons accounts for approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 193.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $32.97 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

