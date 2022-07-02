Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 3,983 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

