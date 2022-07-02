Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 786 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $324,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COKE opened at $575.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

