Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,791 Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Tivity Health comprises approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tivity Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 125.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

