Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,099 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Macerich by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

