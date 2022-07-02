Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Buys £99,997.80 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPECGet Rating) insider Robin Totterman bought 34,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,997.80 ($122,681.63).

Shares of Inspecs Group stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Inspecs Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 244.30 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.60. The stock has a market cap of £254.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Inspecs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

See Also

