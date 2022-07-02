Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Buys £99,997.80 in Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Robin Totterman bought 34,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,997.80 ($122,681.63).

Shares of Inspecs Group stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Inspecs Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 244.30 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.60. The stock has a market cap of £254.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

