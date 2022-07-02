Insider Selling: Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Sells $21,049.28 in Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $21,049.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jonathan Green sold 238,980 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $35,847.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $22,364.86.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $21,049.28.

On Monday, June 6th, Jonathan Green sold 101,687 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $17,286.79.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $30,760.02.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $1,942.16.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.99.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Waitr by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 1,639.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

