Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $100,030.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,604.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KTOS opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

