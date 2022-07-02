Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $100,030.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,604.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of KTOS opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $28.85.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.