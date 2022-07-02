Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TRDA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

