Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Sells $4,920,060.00 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AGO opened at $56.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,554,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

