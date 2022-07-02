Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60.

GOOG stock traded down $5.83 on Friday, hitting $2,181.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,571.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $754,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

